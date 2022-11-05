India's First Voter Shyam Saran Negi Dies Aged 106, Will Be Cremated With State Honour

India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi died today morning, just three days after casting his vote for the 34th time in the 14th Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh. He was 106 years old at the time of his day, and as per reports, was at his residence in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur.



Negi will be cremated with full state honours, said Abid Hussain Sadiq, Kinnaur Deputy Commissioner. Officials have, over the years, repeatedly acknowledged Negi as not only the first voter of Independent India but also a man with exceptional faith in our democracy, NDTV reports.

From His First Vote To His Last

Negi was born in Kinnaur – a tribal district, and was a teacher by profession. He was fondly known as Master Shyam. He became the first voter of independent India when the general polls were conducted in January and February of 1952. He cast his first vote on October 23, 1951, at the Kalpa polling station.

Negi had never missed an opportunity to vote and by 2014, he had become a state icon who practised his unwavering faith in democracy by voting regularly. Out of the 34 times, he cast his vote, 16 were for the General Lok Sabha elections.

On November 2 this year, Negi walked into the polling station to cast his final vote in the upcoming elections. He then urged the people of the country to strengthen democracy by exercising their right to vote. The centenarian said, "The young voters should consider their duty to vote and contribute to strengthening the nation. We should feel proud of our voting right as it helps in choosing the right representative to lead the nation."

Officials Mourned Negi's Demise

The same day, Negi was felicitated at his residence by officers of the Election Commission of India (EC), Sadiq, returning officer cum SDM Kalpa, Major (retd) Dr Shashank Gupta, and other district administration officials.

Sadiq said, "Negi was brought on a red carpet till the booth where he exercised his right to franchise and soon thereafter his vote was sealed in an envelope and dropped in the ballot box."

A spokesperson of the Election Commission of India (EC) mourned Negi's demise.

1st voter of Independent India, Shri Shyam Saran Negi from distt Kinnaur in HP, cast his vote through postal ballot for Vidhan Sabha Elections. DC Kinnaur personally felicitated him at his residence.@ecisveep @mangarg2002#UTSAV#NoVoterToBeLeftBehind#HPElection2022#PwDvoters pic.twitter.com/WFx5P2dsex — CEO Himachal (@hpelection) November 3, 2022





Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur took to Twitter to express grief on the passing of the centenarian. He wrote, "I am pained to learn about the passing away of India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi. Adhering to his duty, he cast his vote for the 34th time on November 3 through postal ballot. This thought will always make me emotional."

