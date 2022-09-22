India Drops 7 Positions In Global Broadband Speeds, Improves In Mobile Download: Report

An August Speedtest Global Index report released on Tuesday (September 20) by Ookla reveals that India fell seven positions in the overall median fixed broadband speeds globally, from 71st in July to 78th in August. According to Ookla, the network intelligence and connectivity insights provider, the country maintained its global ranking for median mobile speeds at 117th.

In August, the country saw a slight increase in median mobile download speeds from 13.41 Mbps to 13.52 Mbps, as well as an increase in overall fixed median download speeds from 48.04 Mbps to 48.29 Mbps.

Countries Topping The List

According to the August Speedtest Global Index, Brazil jumped 14 spots in the rankings, with Norway topping the list for overall global median mobile speeds. In terms of overall global fixed median speeds, Palestine gained the most ground, rising 27 places to 2nd place, with Singapore on 1st.

In July, India moved up one position in the global ranking for median mobile speeds, to 117th from 118th in June. However, in the country, the median mobile download speed has dropped to 13.41 Mbps from 14.00 Mbps the previous month.

On a monthly basis, Ookla's Speedtest Global Index ranks mobile and fixed broadband speeds from around the world.

India As A 5G Guiding Star

According to Julian Gorman, Asia head of London-based GSMA, as the rest of the world moves toward 5G, many countries will begin to look to India as a guiding star in 5G, in contrast to the traditional dominance of the US and China.

Gorman said, "I believe India, like it did in the 4G era, will create its own unicorns, innovations that will define it as different from other 5G nations," quoted Economic Times.

In India's first-ever 5G spectrum auction, the government sold 71 per cent of the total 72,098 GHz of airwaves put up for auction for Rs 1,50,173 crore. Jio spent a whopping 88,078 crore on 5G airwaves, while Airtel and Vi paid 43,084 crore and 18,799 crores, respectively, for the 5G spectrum.

