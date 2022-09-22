All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
India Drops 7 Positions In Global Broadband Speeds, Improves In Mobile Download: Report

Image Credit- Unsplash, Unsplash

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

India Drops 7 Positions In Global Broadband Speeds, Improves In Mobile Download: Report

Ishita Singh

Writer: Ishita Singh

Ishita Singh

Ishita Singh

Remote Intern

She is a versatile content writer, an orator and a graphic designer who prefers multitasking under pressure and complies with the deadline.

See article by Ishita Singh

Others/World,  22 Sep 2022 9:35 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

According to Ookla, the network intelligence and connectivity insights provider, the country maintained its global ranking for median mobile speeds at 117th.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

An August Speedtest Global Index report released on Tuesday (September 20) by Ookla reveals that India fell seven positions in the overall median fixed broadband speeds globally, from 71st in July to 78th in August. According to Ookla, the network intelligence and connectivity insights provider, the country maintained its global ranking for median mobile speeds at 117th.

In August, the country saw a slight increase in median mobile download speeds from 13.41 Mbps to 13.52 Mbps, as well as an increase in overall fixed median download speeds from 48.04 Mbps to 48.29 Mbps.

Countries Topping The List

According to the August Speedtest Global Index, Brazil jumped 14 spots in the rankings, with Norway topping the list for overall global median mobile speeds. In terms of overall global fixed median speeds, Palestine gained the most ground, rising 27 places to 2nd place, with Singapore on 1st.

In July, India moved up one position in the global ranking for median mobile speeds, to 117th from 118th in June. However, in the country, the median mobile download speed has dropped to 13.41 Mbps from 14.00 Mbps the previous month.

On a monthly basis, Ookla's Speedtest Global Index ranks mobile and fixed broadband speeds from around the world.

India As A 5G Guiding Star

According to Julian Gorman, Asia head of London-based GSMA, as the rest of the world moves toward 5G, many countries will begin to look to India as a guiding star in 5G, in contrast to the traditional dominance of the US and China.

Gorman said, "I believe India, like it did in the 4G era, will create its own unicorns, innovations that will define it as different from other 5G nations," quoted Economic Times.

In India's first-ever 5G spectrum auction, the government sold 71 per cent of the total 72,098 GHz of airwaves put up for auction for Rs 1,50,173 crore. Jio spent a whopping 88,078 crore on 5G airwaves, while Airtel and Vi paid 43,084 crore and 18,799 crores, respectively, for the 5G spectrum.

Also Read: With 101 Fresh Infections In The Last Week, Delhi Records Sharp Spike In Dengue Cases

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ishita Singh
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
India's Fixed Broadband 
7th Place 
Worldwide In August 

Must Reads

Mor Mitti: Here's How Four Aspirants Rebuilt This Jharkhand Village's Identity
No, Mosque Was Not Attacked In UK's Leicester; Video Shared On Socials With False Claims
A Whatsapp Bot That Helps Answer Compliance And Legal Questions For NGOs And Corporate CSR Teams
Punjab Receives A $150 Million Loan From The World Bank To Help With State Finances And Service Delivery
Similar Posts
Punjab Receives A $150 Million Loan From The World Bank To Help With State Finances And Service Delivery
Trending

Punjab Receives A $150 Million Loan From The World Bank To Help With State Finances And Service...

The Logical Indian Crew
Kurmi Community Continues Rail Roko Protest Over Demand For ST Status, Train Services Affected
Trending

Kurmi Community Continues 'Rail Roko' Protest Over Demand For ST Status, Train Services Affected

The Logical Indian Crew
Karnataka: Dalit Family Of Kolar District Penalised Rs 60,000 After Boy Enters Temple, Touches Idol
Trending

Karnataka: Dalit Family Of Kolar District Penalised Rs 60,000 After Boy Enters Temple, Touches Idol

The Logical Indian Crew
PayCM Posters With Basavaraj Bommais Face Put Up Across Bangalore, CM Lashes Out At Corruption Allegations
Trending

'PayCM' Posters With Basavaraj Bommai's Face Put Up Across Bangalore, CM Lashes Out At Corruption...

The Logical Indian Crew
NIA, ED Crackdown On Terror Links: Over 100 PFI Activists Arrested Nationwide, Most From Kerala
Trending

NIA, ED Crackdown On Terror Links: Over 100 PFI Activists Arrested Nationwide, Most From Kerala

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X