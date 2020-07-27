Nearly 50,000 Fresh COVID-19 Cases In 24 Hours Take India's Tally Over 14.35 Lakh: 10 Points

India has surpassed 14 lakh coronavirus cases after a record spike of 49,931 fresh infections in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on July 27. The country's COVID-19 tally stood at 14,35,453 this morning.

At least 708 COVID-19 patients succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 32,771 in the country. Over 9.1 lakh patients have recovered so far and the recovery rate stood at 63.92 per cent this morning. As many as 36,145 patients have recovered from COVID-19 on Sunday, the highest recorded in a day, pushing the recovery rate to 63.92 per cent. The COVID-19 case fatality rate has further dropped to 2.31 per cent, one of the lowest in the world. The positivity rate, which refers to the percentage of patients who have tested positive for coronavirus ,stood at 9.68 per cent. India has tested over 1.68 crore samples so far. The highest number of samples - 5,15,472 - were tested on July 26 It took just two days for the country's tally to reach the 14 lakh mark from 13,36,861 Covid-19 cases on July 25. The gap between active and recovered cases has widened to 432,453 now. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate three high throughput novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV2) testing laboratories in Mumbai, Kolkata and Noida on July 27. Maharashtra continued to the worst-affected state in the country with the COVID-19 tally of 375,799, followed by Tamil Nadu with 213,723 cases and Delhi with 130,606 cases.

Meanwhile, the global COVID-19 tally is nearing the 16 million-mark. Of the 15,983,502 across the world, 4,176,416 were reported from the United States and 2,394,513 from Brazil, the second most affected nation. The virus has so far claimed 643,371 lives, according to Johns Hopkins University's tally