One Crore Health Workers To Get COVID Vaccine First: Govt

The centre has planned to include about one crore health workers in the first batch of vaccine receivers, whenever a vaccine against Coronavirus is approved for use in India. This will be followed by nearly two crore frontline workers including-police, security personnel, municipal workers and other essential workers, the government said on Friday, December 4.

The third batch of vaccine receivers includes 27 crore senior citizens, the Union health ministry announced during the all-party meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has started enrolling health workers for priority vaccination and asked all healthcare facilities (institutions, nursing homes, OPD clinics etc.) to send names of their staff.

The healthcare facilities, both private and public, have been asked to send the lists by the midnight of December 5.

Chairing the all-party meeting on COVID-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that experts believe that the wait for a vaccine will not be long and it may be ready in a few weeks.

The vaccination drive in India will begin as soon as scientists give the nod, PM said.

The Prime Minister also said that healthcare workers involved in treating COVID patients, frontline workers, would be vaccinated on priority.

During the all-party meet, PM Modi referred to a spike in COVID cases in some countries and called for adhering to "proven weapons" like use of masks and keeping social distance to ward off the virus.



