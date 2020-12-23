Trending

India Adds 23,950 New Coronavirus Cases In One Day: All You Need To Know

At least 26,895 people have recovered from novel coronavirus, taking the overall active caseload to 2.89 lakh.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   23 Dec 2020 5:36 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-12-23T11:08:09+05:30
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Vinay Prabhakar | Creatives : Rajath
Image Credit: ANI

India added at least 23,950 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, government data showed on Wednesday, December 23.

  1. The country also added 333 deaths due to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours.
  2. India's coronavirus case tally has now crossed 1 crore and 99 thousand with 1.46 lakh deaths.
  3. At least 26,895 people have recovered from novel coronavirus, taking the overall active caseload to its lowest in 5.5 months, 2.89 lakh.
  4. India's recovery rate is at 95.65 per cent and the mortality rate is 1.45 per cent.
  5. Kerala, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest daily infections in the country. Highest fatalities were recorded in Kerala, Delhi, Maharashtra, West Bengal and Punjab.
  6. Meanwhile, a new mutation of Coronavirus strain- B.1.1.7- in the United Kingdom has become a "super-spreader" with 70 per cent increased transmissibility rate.
  7. India and several nations to have temporarily banned flights to and from the UK, issued guidelines for passengers arriving from the country, including compulsory RT-PCR test on arrival.
  8. Experts have maintained that that measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus include maintaining social distance, using face masks and washing hands regularly.
  9. Vaccine makers have said that the shots should work against the new strain since 99 per cent of the protein is still the same.
  10. A total of 16,42,68,721 COVID-19 samples have been tested up to 22 December. Of these, 10,98,164 samples were tested on Tuesday alone, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Navya Singh

Navya Singh

Trending News Editor

Navya writes and speaks about matters that often do not come out or doesn’t see daylight. Defense and economy of the country is of special interest to her and a lot of her content revolves around that.

Vinay Prabhakar

Vinay Prabhakar

Senior People Manager

Rajath

Rajath

contributor

