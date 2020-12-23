India Adds 23,950 New Coronavirus Cases In One Day: All You Need To Know

India added at least 23,950 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, government data showed on Wednesday, December 23.
- The country also added 333 deaths due to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours.
- India's coronavirus case tally has now crossed 1 crore and 99 thousand with 1.46 lakh deaths.
- At least 26,895 people have recovered from novel coronavirus, taking the overall active caseload to its lowest in 5.5 months, 2.89 lakh.
- India's recovery rate is at 95.65 per cent and the mortality rate is 1.45 per cent.
- Kerala, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest daily infections in the country. Highest fatalities were recorded in Kerala, Delhi, Maharashtra, West Bengal and Punjab.
- Meanwhile, a new mutation of Coronavirus strain- B.1.1.7- in the United Kingdom has become a "super-spreader" with 70 per cent increased transmissibility rate.
- India and several nations to have temporarily banned flights to and from the UK, issued guidelines for passengers arriving from the country, including compulsory RT-PCR test on arrival.
- Experts have maintained that that measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus include maintaining social distance, using face masks and washing hands regularly.
- Vaccine makers have said that the shots should work against the new strain since 99 per cent of the protein is still the same.
- A total of 16,42,68,721 COVID-19 samples have been tested up to 22 December. Of these, 10,98,164 samples were tested on Tuesday alone, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).
