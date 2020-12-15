India Records 22,065 Fresh Coronavirus Cases, 354 Deaths: 10 Points

India recorded 22,065 fresh COVID cases in the last 24 hours. With this, the nationwide tally has reached 99,06,165.

At least 354 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours have pushed the total death count to 1,43,709. Over 94.22 lakh people in India have recovered since the beginning of the pandemic. This is the lowest daily count of COVID-19 cases since July 6. The share of India's active COVID-19 cases in the total number of infections fell to 3.57 per cent, lowest after 149 days. The Centre has issued guidelines on Monday ahead of the COVID-19 vaccination programme that is expected to begin soon. The government has directed states to ensure safe injection practices. The focus of the guidelines, prepared by the health ministry, is "One needle, One syringe, Only one time". According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 15,55,60,655 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to December 14 with 9,93,665 samples being tested on Monday. India currently has a fatality rate of 1.45 per cent due to coronavirus The government has said over 70 per cent of the people recover from COVID-19 with mild or very mild symptoms. Maharashtra is followed by four southern states in terms of the COVID case count - Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Doctors at a leading private facility in Delhi have found multiple cases in recovering coronavirus patients, who were diagnosed with a fungal infection "triggered by COVID-19", due to which nearly half of them lost their eyesight, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital authorities claimed.

Global coronavirus infections have spiked to 7.28 crore, with the US remaining the worst-hit, with over three lakh deaths.

