India Records 30,005 Fresh COVID Cases, Caseload At 98.26 Lakh: 10 Points

India on Saturday, December 12, reported 30,005 fresh coronavirus infections taking the country's tally to 98,26,775, as per the Union Health Ministry.

The death toll has touched 1,42,628 with 442 new deaths in the last 24 hours. The fatality rate in India is at 3.66%. The total active cases in the country stand at 3,59,819 after a fall of 3,930 in the last one day. The total recovered cases stand at 93,24,328 with 33,494 new discharges in the last 24 hours. While the active cases constitute 1.45% of the total cases, the recovery rate in India has improved to 94.89%. Meanwhile, India tested 10,65,176 samples for coronavirus on December 11. The country has so far tested 15,26,399 samples so far, Indian Council of Medical Research said. Delhi's total caseload nears 600,000-marks, as 2,385 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the national capital in the last 24 hours. Of the new cases, 72.39 per cent are concentrated in Kerala, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Haryana. Kerala reported the highest daily new cases at 4,470 and is followed by Maharashtra with 3,824 cases. Maharashtra recorded the highest deaths (70). Delhi and West Bengal follow with 61 and 49 daily deaths, respectively.

The number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed the 70 million mark, while the deaths have surged to over 1.59 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

Also Read: 'Go To Pakistan If Modi Is Not Your Leader': AajTak Anchor Replies To Question On Farmers' Protest-Khalistan Link