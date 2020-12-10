Trending

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   10 Dec 2020 5:42 AM GMT
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Vinay Prabhakar | Creatives : Rajath
India Records 31,521 Fresh Coronavirus Cases, Tally Touches 97.67 Lakh: 10 Points

Image Credit: Wikimedia

India added a daily spike of 31,521 COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, taking its tally to 97.67-lakh mark, the Health Ministry data showed on December 10.

  1. The total number of Coronavirus cases in India now stand at 97,67,371.
  2. India reported 412 fatalities linked to the deadly virus, taking the total number of deaths to 1,41,772. The fatality rate in the country stands at 1.45 per cent.
  3. The active caseload remained below 4 lakh for the fourth consecutive day. There are 3,72,293 active COVID infections in India which comprise 3.81 per cent of the total caseload.
  4. Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, West Bengal and Delhi continued to record the maximum daily cases.
  5. "An average of more than 10 lakh tests conducted daily has ensured that the cumulative positivity rate is sustained at low levels and is presently following a downward trajectory," the Health ministry said on December 9.
  6. Uttar Pradesh has the highest cumulative testing with over 2 crore tests. Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh have conducted over 1 crore COVID tests.
  7. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that the national capital is "emerging victorious" in the battle against the coronavirus.
  8. Coronavirus cases in India have been reducing since the mid-September surge. The active cases have dropped from 10 lakh on September 18 to 9 lakh on October 8, 8 lakh on October 16, 7 lakh on October 22, 6 lakh on October 29, 5 lakh on November 10 and 4 lakh on December 6.
  9. India has the largest universal immunization programmes for COVID-19. Three vaccines candidates from Oxford, Pfizer and Bharat Biotech under active consideration for emergency use in India.
  10. With 37,725 new recoveries, the number of overall recovered COVID patients stand at 97,67,371. The recovery rate in the country now stands at 94.66 per cent.

