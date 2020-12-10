India Records 31,521 Fresh Coronavirus Cases, Tally Touches 97.67 Lakh: 10 Points

India added a daily spike of 31,521 COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, taking its tally to 97.67-lakh mark, the Health Ministry data showed on December 10.
- The total number of Coronavirus cases in India now stand at 97,67,371.
- India reported 412 fatalities linked to the deadly virus, taking the total number of deaths to 1,41,772. The fatality rate in the country stands at 1.45 per cent.
- The active caseload remained below 4 lakh for the fourth consecutive day. There are 3,72,293 active COVID infections in India which comprise 3.81 per cent of the total caseload.
- Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, West Bengal and Delhi continued to record the maximum daily cases.
- "An average of more than 10 lakh tests conducted daily has ensured that the cumulative positivity rate is sustained at low levels and is presently following a downward trajectory," the Health ministry said on December 9.
- Uttar Pradesh has the highest cumulative testing with over 2 crore tests. Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh have conducted over 1 crore COVID tests.
- Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that the national capital is "emerging victorious" in the battle against the coronavirus.
- Coronavirus cases in India have been reducing since the mid-September surge. The active cases have dropped from 10 lakh on September 18 to 9 lakh on October 8, 8 lakh on October 16, 7 lakh on October 22, 6 lakh on October 29, 5 lakh on November 10 and 4 lakh on December 6.
- India has the largest universal immunization programmes for COVID-19. Three vaccines candidates from Oxford, Pfizer and Bharat Biotech under active consideration for emergency use in India.
- With 37,725 new recoveries, the number of overall recovered COVID patients stand at 97,67,371. The recovery rate in the country now stands at 94.66 per cent.
