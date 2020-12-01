India Records 31,118 Fresh Coronavirus Cases In 24 Hours, Tally Touches 94.62 Lakh: 10 Points

India added 31,118 fresh COVID cases in the last 24 hours, data released by health ministry showed on December 1. The country's tally has not crossed the 94.62 lakh mark.

The number of active cases dropped further, to 4,35,603. At least 88,89,585 recovered from the deadly virus in the last 24 hours. India recorded at least 482 new fatalities due to coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the ministry said. With this, the death toll has touched 1,37,62 India has conducted 140 million COVID tests in the last 11 months, of which 10 million tests were performed in the last 10 days alone. India performed about 900,000 tests in a single day on Monday, November 30. On Sunday, the ministry had said that the national recovery rate stands at 93.71 per cent and India continues to have one of the lowest deaths per million population globally. The Union home ministry has framed a set of guidelines to check the further spread of the disease which came into effect from December 1. These guidelines will remain in place till December 31. Maharashtra has the highest number of coronavirus cases, followed by Karnataka 884,897, Andhra Pradesh 868,000, Tamil Nadu 781,915 and Kerala 599,000. India recorded a drop of over 135,000 active cases during the month of November. On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a virtual meeting with COVID-19 vaccine developing teams from Pune's Gennova Biopharmaceuticals and Hyderabad-based firms Biological E Limited and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited. PM Modi appreciated the efforts being taken by scientists in these companies to come out with a vaccine. Meanwhile, the Delhi government reduced the cost of RT-PCR test from ₹2,400 to ₹800 to ensure maximum people can avail the much reliable testing facility. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday said that nearly 30 crore Indians would be inoculated against COVID-19 by August 2021 according to the central government's plans.

Global coronavirus infections have surged past 6.32 crore. The United States, which is the worst hit country, has recorded over 2.68 lakh COVID deaths.

