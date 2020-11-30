India's COVID Tally Crosses 94-Lakh Mark, 38,772 Fresh Infections In 24 Hours: 10 Points

India recorded 38,773 COVID cases in the last 24 hours, taking the country's Coronavirus tally past the 94-lakh mark, government data showed on November 30.

At least 443 people lost their lives in the last 24 hours due to the deadly virus. India's total coronavirus cases shot to 94.31 lakh with 1,37,139 deaths, so far At least 45,333 people also recovered from the infectious disease, taking the number of overall recoveries to 88.47 lakh. The highest number of daily cases was reported from Kerala and Maharashtra, both with around 5,500 cases each, followed by Delhi. West Bengal continued to log nearly 3,500 daily cases followed by Rajasthan. Together these states account for 57 per cent of all new cases in the country. The government of Delhi issued work-from-home orders for 50 per cent of its employees "till December 31 or till further orders, whichever is earlier". Private offices have been advised to stagger timings and follow work-from-home as far as possible. Rajasthan government has imposed a night curfew from 8 pm to 6 am in at least 13 districts from December 1 to 31. All markets, workplaces and commercial complexes will be closed by 7 pm. Ten COVID-19 vaccines could be available by the middle of next year if they win regulatory approval, the head of the global pharmaceutical industry group said. The national recovery rate has improved to 93.81 per cent, while the COVID case fatality rate declined further to 1.45 per cent. The active COVID-19 caseload remained below five lakh for the 20th consecutive day. There are 4,46,952 active cases in the country which comprise 4.74 per cent of the total caseload. According to the ICMR, 14,03,79,976 samples have been tested up to November 29 with 8,76,173 samples being tested on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Serum Institute of India has said it will file a ₹ 100 crore defamation suit against a Covishield coronavirus vaccine trial participant who claimed to suffer a "virtual neurological breakdown" after being administered a dose.

