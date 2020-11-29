India's COVID Tally Nears 94 Lakh, 41,810 Fresh Infections In 24 Hours: 10 Points

Coronavirus cases in India are increasing with 41,810 new infections in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 93,92,919.
- There were at least 496 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours and the number of active cases dropped by 984. There are 4,53,956 active cases in India as of today.
- Over 42,000 people recovered from the deadly virus in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries to over 88 lakhs.
- The total fatalities in India stand at 1,36,696.
- The country's COVID tally had surpassed the 70 lakh mark on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, and surpassed 90 lakh on November 20.
- Over 13.95 crore samples have been tested up to November 28 with 12,83,449 samples being tested on Saturday.
- Kerala added the highest number of Coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours with 6,250 cases. Maharashtra remains the worst affected state with over 18 lakh infections.
The most affected states in the country are Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Delhi and Andhra Pradesh.
- "Serum Institute of India will apply within two weeks for an emergency use license of the coronavirus vaccine being developed by the University of Oxford and pharma giant AstraZeneca," the vaccine maker's chief Adar Poonawalla said.
- Delhi has seen a steady rise in daily cases for the past few weeks after the festival season and spike in pollution. The national capital recorded nearly 5,000 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total tally to 5.61 lakhs.
- Russia's coronavirus vaccine, Sputnik V, will also be produced in India. One of the developers of the vaccine has said that India-based drugmaker Hetero will produce over 100 million doses of the shot.
Also Read: Supreme Court Orders Centre To Constitute National Tribunals Commission