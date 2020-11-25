India Records 44,376 Fresh COVID Infections In 24 Hours, Tally Touches 92.2 Lakh: 10 Points

India added 44,376 fresh COVID cases and 481 fatalities due to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours, government data showed on Wednesday, November 25.
- The total number of Coronavirus cases have touched 92.22 lakh in the country with 1,34,699 deaths, and 86.4 lakh total recoveries.
- Though India's daily new COVID cases have remained below 50,000 in November, there has been a steady increase in active cases or the number of patients currently undergoing treatment for the virus.
- The number of active cases stood at 4.4 lakh this morning on the back of a surge in infection rate in Rajasthan, Haryana, Chhattisgarh and Punjab.
- Delhi continued to record the highest number of daily infections at 6,224, followed by Maharashtra, Kerala, West Bengal and Rajasthan
- The national capital also logged the highest daily deaths at 109, followed by West Bengal, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Kerala.
- After remaining below 39,000 for three days last week, COVID cases again soared past 40,000 daily and have been on the rise since then.
- The recovery rate in the country has improved to 93.72%.
- At least three manufacturers have claimed success in mass testing of their vaccine candidates, increasing hope that the world is nearer to finding protection against COVID-19.
- In a meeting with chief ministers of states and Union Territories which have recorded higher caseload, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that his government's priority would be to ensure a vaccine reaches everyone after it meets scientific criteria.
- Modi also told the states to ensure that the mortality rate due remains below 1% and that the new cases must not cross 5% of the existing level.
The global caseload has crossed 59,759,535 and the deadly virus has claimed 1,407,873 lives worldwide.
Also Read: BJP Telangana Chief Warns Of 'Surgical Strikes' In Old Hyderabad, Sparks Row