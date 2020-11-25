India Records 44,376 Fresh COVID Infections In 24 Hours, Tally Touches 92.2 Lakh: 10 Points

India added 44,376 fresh COVID cases and 481 fatalities due to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours, government data showed on Wednesday, November 25.

The total number of Coronavirus cases have touched 92.22 lakh in the country with 1,34,699 deaths, and 86.4 lakh total recoveries. Though India's daily new COVID cases have remained below 50,000 in November, there has been a steady increase in active cases or the number of patients currently undergoing treatment for the virus. The number of active cases stood at 4.4 lakh this morning on the back of a surge in infection rate in Rajasthan, Haryana, Chhattisgarh and Punjab. Delhi continued to record the highest number of daily infections at 6,224, followed by Maharashtra, Kerala, West Bengal and Rajasthan The national capital also logged the highest daily deaths at 109, followed by West Bengal, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Kerala. After remaining below 39,000 for three days last week, COVID cases again soared past 40,000 daily and have been on the rise since then. The recovery rate in the country has improved to 93.72%. At least three manufacturers have claimed success in mass testing of their vaccine candidates, increasing hope that the world is nearer to finding protection against COVID-19. In a meeting with chief ministers of states and Union Territories which have recorded higher caseload, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that his government's priority would be to ensure a vaccine reaches everyone after it meets scientific criteria. Modi also told the states to ensure that the mortality rate due remains below 1% and that the new cases must not cross 5% of the existing level.

The global caseload has crossed 59,759,535 and the deadly virus has claimed 1,407,873 lives worldwide.

