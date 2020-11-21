India Records 46,232 Fresh COVID Cases, 564 Deaths In Last 24 Hours: 10 Points

With 46,232 fresh cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 90.5 lakh-mark on Saturday, November 21, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.
- The total cases in the country now stand at 90,50,597 and 84,78,124 recoveries.
- This is the 14th consecutive day when India reported less than 50,000 cases in a day.
- Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a virtual meeting with top officials to discuss India's strategy for developing a vaccine against COVID and making it accessible to the masses. "Held a meeting to review India's vaccination strategy and the way forward. Important issues related to the progress of vaccine development, regulatory approvals and procurement were discussed," PM Modi tweeted.
- Meanwhile, Delhi on Friday reported 6,608 fresh COVID cases taking the tally to 5,17,238.
- As many as 8,775 recoveries were reported on Friday, taking the total number of recovered patients to 4,68,143.
- At least 564 COVID patients lost their lives in the one-day period when infections increased by 0.7 per cent with at least 10.6 lakh tests.
- Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.
- India's recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 93.60 per cent.
- There are 43,97,47 active cases in the country which comprises 4.86% of the total caseload.
- Rising cases have prompted some state governments to impose partial restrictions once again. In Gujarat's Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot and Vadodara cities a night curfew has been imposed where no movement is allowed between 9 pm and 6 am.
