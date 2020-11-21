Trending

India Records 46,232 Fresh COVID Cases, 564 Deaths In Last 24 Hours: 10 Points

This is the 14th consecutive day when India reported less than 50,000 cases in a day.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   21 Nov 2020 5:49 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-11-21T12:26:53+05:30
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Rajath
India Records 46,232 Fresh COVID Cases, 564 Deaths In Last 24 Hours: 10 Points

With 46,232 fresh cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 90.5 lakh-mark on Saturday, November 21, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

  1. The total cases in the country now stand at 90,50,597 and 84,78,124 recoveries.
  2. This is the 14th consecutive day when India reported less than 50,000 cases in a day.
  3. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a virtual meeting with top officials to discuss India's strategy for developing a vaccine against COVID and making it accessible to the masses. "Held a meeting to review India's vaccination strategy and the way forward. Important issues related to the progress of vaccine development, regulatory approvals and procurement were discussed," PM Modi tweeted.
  4. Meanwhile, Delhi on Friday reported 6,608 fresh COVID cases taking the tally to 5,17,238.
  5. As many as 8,775 recoveries were reported on Friday, taking the total number of recovered patients to 4,68,143.
  6. At least 564 COVID patients lost their lives in the one-day period when infections increased by 0.7 per cent with at least 10.6 lakh tests.
  7. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.
  8. India's recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 93.60 per cent.
  9. There are 43,97,47 active cases in the country which comprises 4.86% of the total caseload.
  10. Rising cases have prompted some state governments to impose partial restrictions once again. In Gujarat's Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot and Vadodara cities a night curfew has been imposed where no movement is allowed between 9 pm and 6 am.

Also Read: Amid Drop In Daily Cases, Experts Raise Questions On Country's Testing Regime

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Navya Singh

Navya Singh

Trending News Editor

Navya writes and speaks about matters that often do not come out or doesn’t see daylight. Defense and economy of the country is of special interest to her and a lot of her content revolves around that.

Prateek Gautam

Prateek Gautam

Digital Editor

A free soul who believes that it is journalism apart from politics which should stand for the social cause and environment

Rajath

Rajath

contributor

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian