India Records 45,576 Fresh COVID Cases, 585 Deaths In 24 Hours: 10 Points

India recorded 45,576 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, and at least 585 people lost their lives due to the deadly virus. India's COVID-19 tally is now nearing the 90 lakh-mark.

India's total cases have reached 89,58,484 and the death toll in the country has reached 1,31,578. Among the 89 lakh total COVID cases, the number of active cases is at 4,43,303 after a drop of 3,502 in the last 24 hours. The total number of discharged cases are at 83,83,603 with 48,493 in the last 24 hours. A total of 12,85,08,389 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to November 18. Of these, 10,28,203 samples were tested on Wednesday. Delhi's COVID tally on Wednesday climbed to over 5,00,000 after 7,486 fresh cases and 131 new deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 7,943. This is the twelfth consecutive day when India reported less than 50,000 cases in a day. Maharashtra has 81,207 active coronavirus cases, the highest in the country, followed by Kerala with 69,516 and Delhi with 42,458. On Wednesday, the Union Health Ministry said that India has continued the trend of the daily new recoveries outpacing the daily new additions for over 1.5 months. The active caseload comprises only 5.01 per cent of all COVID cases and the recovery rate has improved to 93.52 per cent The fatality rate in the country now stands at 1.46%. The national recovery rate stands at 93.58 percent.

Globally, the coronavirus has infected over 5.61 crore people and claimed 13,48,348 lives, according to the Johns Hopkins University. More than 3.60 crore people have recovered from the deadly virus.

