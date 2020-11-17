'Historic Low': India Records 29,164 Fresh COVID Cases, Lowest In Over Four Months

India added 29,164 fresh Coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, less than 30,000 in a day for the first time in over four months. With this, the country's tally has touched 88,74,291.
- The daily spike has reduced to under 30,000 for the first time since July 15, when India recorded 29,429 fresh infections.
- India recorded more daily new recoveries than cases for 45 successive days, reducing its active caseload down to 4.53 lakh.
- At least 40,791 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases stand at 82,90,371
- The recovery rate has also improved to 93.4 per cent.
- At least 449 people lost their lives due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the overall deaths to 1,30,519.
- "The number of daily cases has been declining for six consecutive weeks, and Monday's figure of 30,548 was a historic low," the health ministry said.
- The single-day peak in COVID cases was reported on September 17 with 97,984 fresh infections and since then the country has been witnessing a drop in the caseload.
- For the tenth day, India has reported less than 50,000 daily coronavirus cases.
- Meanwhile, the Centre has constituted multi-disciplinary teams to visit all private hospitals in Delhi to check the status of compliance of various directions issued by Union Health Ministry for testing and treating COVID patients.
- Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.
