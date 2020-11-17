Trending

'Historic Low': India Records 29,164 Fresh COVID Cases, Lowest In Over Four Months

India recorded more daily new recoveries than cases for 45 successive days, reducing its active caseload down to 4.53 lakh.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   17 Nov 2020 4:51 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-11-17T10:42:55+05:30
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Vinay Prabhakar | Creatives : Rajath
Image Credit: Wikimedia

India added 29,164 fresh Coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, less than 30,000 in a day for the first time in over four months. With this, the country's tally has touched 88,74,291.

  1. The daily spike has reduced to under 30,000 for the first time since July 15, when India recorded 29,429 fresh infections.
  2. India recorded more daily new recoveries than cases for 45 successive days, reducing its active caseload down to 4.53 lakh.
  3. At least 40,791 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases stand at 82,90,371
  4. The recovery rate has also improved to 93.4 per cent.
  5. At least 449 people lost their lives due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the overall deaths to 1,30,519.
  6. "The number of daily cases has been declining for six consecutive weeks, and Monday's figure of 30,548 was a historic low," the health ministry said.
  7. The single-day peak in COVID cases was reported on September 17 with 97,984 fresh infections and since then the country has been witnessing a drop in the caseload.
  8. For the tenth day, India has reported less than 50,000 daily coronavirus cases.
  9. Meanwhile, the Centre has constituted multi-disciplinary teams to visit all private hospitals in Delhi to check the status of compliance of various directions issued by Union Health Ministry for testing and treating COVID patients.
  10. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

