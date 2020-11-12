India Records 47,905 Fresh COVID-19 Cases In 24 Hours: 10 Points

India's Coronavirus caseload surged past 86.83 lakh, while the number of people who have recovered from the deadly virus jumped to 80,66,502, pushing the national recovery rate to 92.79 per cent on Wednesday, November 12.
- With 47,905 more people testing positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the tally jumped to 86,83,917. The total death toll also rose to 1,28,121 after 550 new fatalities were reported during the same period.
- Meanwhile, a recent study has revealed that COVID-19 survivors are likely to be at greater risk of developing mental illness. The study found 20% of those infected with the virus are diagnosed with a psychiatric disorder within 90 days.
- A total of 12,19,62,509 samples were tested for COVID-19 up to 11th November, of these 11,93,358 samples were tested yesterday, the Indian Council of Medical Research said.
- Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh remained the top five most affected states in India.
- In terms of the number of fatalities due to the virus, the top five states were Maharashtra (125), Delhi (85), West Bengal (49), Punjab (31), and Kerala (29).
- Serum Institute of India (SII) and the Indian Council of Medical Research have announced the completion of enrolment of phase 3 clinical trials for COVISHIELD in India.
- Delhi on Wednesday recorded its highest daily spike with 8,593 new cases in 24 hours, crossing the 8,000-mark for the first time.
- Reopening of restaurants, gyms, and hotels carries the highest danger of spreading the infectious virus according to a study using mobile phone data from 98 million people.
- The total active cases now stand at 4,89,294 following a decrease of 5,363 in the past 24 hours.
World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanon Ghebreyesus on Wednesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his strong commitment to Covax, a global vaccine pool led by WHO and Gavi, and for making Covid-19 vaccines a global public good.
Also Read: Pfizer In Talks With Government To Distribute Its COVID-19 Vaccine In India