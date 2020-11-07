India Records 50,356 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 577 Deaths In 24 Hours: 10 Points

India added 50,356 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, data from health ministry showed on November 7. At least 577 people died due to COVID-19 during the same period.

A total of 1,25,562 people have lost their lives to COVID since the outbreak of the deadly virus in January. Total recoveries have surged past the 78 lakh mark as 53,920 people recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, pushing the recovery rate to 92.4 per cent. Active coronavirus cases in the country now stand at 5,16,632. The death rate has remained around the 1.5 per cent mark since the mid-September surge, however, the daily deaths have fallen from 1,100 a day to about 500 a day. According to the Health Ministry, the daily number of recoveries has remained higher than new active cases for several weeks. The country's one-day positivity rate increased marginally to 4.6 per cent. Nearly 12 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted in India till now. Maharashtra, Kerala, Delhi, Karnataka, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh continue to be worst affected by the pandemic. On Friday, Delhi recorded 7,178 COVID-19 cases, highest ever since the outbreak in March, which brought the overall tally to 423,831. The government on Friday said that 80 per cent of the new recovered cases and 79 per cent of new infections are from 10 states and union territories (UTs).

The global coronavirus tally is nearing the 50 million-mark which includes 1,248,566 deaths and 35,251,727 recoveries, according to Worldometer figures.

