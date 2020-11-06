India Records 47,638 Fresh COVID Cases In 24 Hours, Tally Touches 84.11 Lakh Mark: 10 Points

India added 47,638 fresh coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, government data showed on November 6. The total number of cases in the country has hit 84.11 lakh, with 1,24,985 fatalities due to the deadly virus.
- The total number of active cases dropped by 7,189. The total number of recoveries stand at 77.66 lakh, up 54,157 since yesterday, November 5.
Active COVID cases constitute only 6.31 percent of the total positive cases of the country.
Maharashtra, which was at the top for months, has now slipped to the third position in terms of fresh infections.
- The average number of deaths per day has also declined in India over the past seven weeks, down from 1,165 between September 16 and 22 to 513 between October 28 and November 3.
- The Delhi High Court has observed that the city could soon become the "corona capital of the country". Delhi on Thursday reported over 6,000 coronavirus cases within 24 hours, for the second consecutive day.
- Over 78 per cent of these active cases are concentrated in only 10 states and union territories.
- According to health ministry data released on Thursday, Kerala is reporting the highest number of new COVID infections in the country.
- A total of 77,65,966 people have recovered from COVID-19 so far, pushing the recovery rate to 92.32 per cent, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.49 per cent.
- India''s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh-mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29.
- According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 11,54,29,095 samples have been tested up to November 5 with 12,20,711 samples being tested on Thursday.
