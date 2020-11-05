50,210 Fresh Coronavirus Cases In India, 83.64 Lakh Total Cases So Far: 10 Points

India witnessed at least 50,210 fresh coronavirus infections, taking the country's tally to 83.64 lakh.
- At least 704 people lost their lives due to COVID in the past 24 hours alone, pushing the total death toll to 1,24,315.
- Up to 77,11,809 have recovered from coronavirus across the country till now, with over 55,000 in the past 24 hours alone.
- At least 11,42,08,384 test samples for coronavirus have been tested up to Wednesday, November 4.
- The average number of deaths per day has dropped in the past seven weeks, from up to 1,165 between September 16 and 22 to 513 between October 28 and November 3.
- The number of recoveries has also surged to 76.56 lakh, pushing the national recovery rate to over 92 per cent.
- The average case fatality rate stands at 1.49 per cent for the country.
- Delhi recorded its highest ever daily spike with 6,842 new cases in the last 24 hours, the second straight day crossing 6,000.
- Over 27 per cent people of Karnataka have been exposed to the coronavirus so far, a pan-state sero-survey has revealed.
- There are 5,27,962 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 6.31 per cent of the total caseload.
- Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 16,98,198 cases, including 44,548 deaths; followed by Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.
Global coronavirus cases are approaching the 48-million mark, while the number of deaths has surged to over 1,223,450, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
Also Read: Punjab: 18-Year-Old Reporter Desecrates Sikh Holy Texts To Create Sensational News, Arrested