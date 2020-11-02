45,231 Fresh Coronavirus Infections In 24 Hours In India, Tally Past 82 Lakh: 10 Points

India recorded 45,231 fresh infections of Coronavirus in the last 24 hours. With this, the country's overall COVID tally since January was past 82.29 lakh.

At least 496 people lost their lives due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. Over 1.2 lakh people have died due to the deadly virus so far. The number of active cases stood at 5,61,908, while the recoveries touched 75,44,798. The slower pace of daily infections and an improved recovery rate have together contributed to a drastic decline in active cases. It fell below the 6-lakh mark, on Friday, for the first time since August 6 after crossing 10 lakh in mid-September. Active cases now constitute less than 8% of the total caseload. The country's COVID fatality rate has remained steady at 1.5 per cent. Active cases dropped to 5.61 lakh as 53,285 people recovered from the virus in 24 hours. The national recovery rate has touched 91.7 per cent. The national average daily positivity rate, which indicates how widespread infection is, has risen to 5.3 per cent from the earlier 4.6 per cent as 8.5 lakh tests were conducted on November 1. Health experts have warned of a spike in COVID cases during the upcoming winter and festive season. Karnataka, Kerala and Maharashtra contributed the maximum to the new recovered cases with more than 7,000 single day recoveries on Sunday. Delhi and West Bengal added over 4,000 to the new recoveries. The cases per million in India are among the lowest in the world and average cases per million stand at 5,930, the government had said on Sunday. According to the health ministry, India's deaths per million population is one of the lowest in the world, and 21 states and Union territories have deaths per million lower than the national average.

Globally, the novel coronavirus has infected over 4.64 crore people and claimed 11,99,684 lives, according to the Johns Hopkins University. Over 3.10 crore people have recovered from the deadly virus.

