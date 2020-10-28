India Coronavirus Cases Near 80 Lakh, 43,893 Fresh Infections In One Day: 10 Points

A spike of 43,893 fresh Coronavirus infections was reported in the last 24 hours taking India's COVID tally close to the 80 lakh mark, the Health Ministry data showed on October 28.

This comes a day after the country added 36,370 infections, its lowest single-day tally since July 18.

India has recorded a total of 79,90,322 cases of coronavirus till now. The country reported 508 deaths in the last 24 hours. A total of 1.2 lakh people have succumbed to COVID til now. Earlier on Tuesday, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), announced that the guidelines for the fifth phase of the nationwide unlock that allowed reopening of cinema halls, multiplexes, swimming pools for sports training, entertainment parks etc. from October 15 with strict Covid-19 restrictions in place. The total recoveries constitute 90% of the caseload whereas total active cases continue to remain below the 700,000-mark. Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Tuesday said that India is now reporting 5,700 cases per million with more than 10 crore test conducted till date. A total of 10,54,87,680 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to 27 October, of which 10,66,786 samples were tested on Tuesday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said. Kerala is the largest contributor of cases for the fifth consecutive day. It took us 57 days to register a recovery of 10 lakhs from 1 lakh; however the latest 10 lakh recoveries have been achieved in 13 days which is a satisfactory sign, Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Union Health Ministry said. 58% of new deaths reported in five States & Union Territories in the last 24 hours. There has been a continuous decline in average daily new deaths for the last five weeks, the government has said.

Also Read: 36,370 Fresh Coronavirus Cases In India, Lowest One-Day Tally In Over 3 Months