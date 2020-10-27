36,370 Fresh Coronavirus Cases In India, Lowest One-Day Tally In Over 3 Months

With a spike of 36,370 fresh COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, India reported the lowest number of new cases in the country since mid-July, taking its tally to 79.46 lakh.
- July 18 was the last time when India reported less than 36,000 cases.
- India recorded an average of 55,000 daily COVID cases last week, against the weekly average of 90,000 during the peak in September.
- According to the Health Ministry data, at least 488 people died due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 1,19,502.
- The COVID fatality rate has remained about 1.5 per cent since September. The Health Ministry now aims to achieve a rate of less than 1 per cent.
- Among the 14 states and Union Territories showing less-than 1 per cent COVID fatality rate is Kerala - which has surpassed Maharashtra with highest daily cases.
- Kerala added 4,287 fresh COVID cases, the state government has said it is experiencing a "purposely delayed peak" and that its medical health infrastructure was prepared to handle about 15,000 cases a day.
- At 6,25,857, total active coronavirus cases in India now account for about 8 per cent of the total
- The recovery rate has surged past the 90 per cent mark with over 72 lakh discharged patients.
- India has been testing an average of 8-9 lakh people every day for the past month.
- India remains the second most affected country by the pandemic as infections witness a resurgence in the US with at least 87 lakh cases and 2.25 lakh deaths.
