India's COVID Tally Touches 76.5 Lakh With 54,044 New Cases In 24 Hours: 10 Points

With a spike of 54,044 fresh Coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally touched 76.5 lakh, government data showed on October 21.

The country recorded 717 deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths to 1,15,914 so far. India recorded less than 50,000 new COVID cases in a day on October 20 for the first time since July end. The country has been reporting a steady decline in its daily coronavirus cases after reaching a peak of about 90,000 cases a day in September. With 61,775 recoveries in the last 24 hours, India's total recoveries jumped to 67.95 lakh, highest in the world, reducing the number of active cases to less than 10 per cent of total coronavirus cases. Active case tally stood at 7,40,090 on October 21, government data showed. India has a recovery rate of 88.8 per cent, daily positivity rate of 5 per cent and a death rate of 1.5 per cent. The country has tested 10.8 lakh samples in the last 24 hours, increasing India's overall testing to 9.7 crores. "Since the last week of September, COVID-19 cases on Oxygen support (in ICUs, ventilation, oxygen-supported beds) have shown a significant decrease," the government has said. Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh continue to be the worst-hit states accounting for 64 per cent of the total active cases. "There was no shortage of medical oxygen in the last 10 months and won't be any in future also. However, we have always believed in proactive and graded response to the pandemic and therefore taken proactive steps to augment the oxygen supply," health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said on Tuesday. He also announced the installation of oxygen generation plants in 246 hospitals in India. In his seventh address to the nation since the coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the "lockdown might have been lifted in the country but the virus is still out there".

Globally, the coronavirus infections have topped 40.2 million, with over 1.1 million deaths.

