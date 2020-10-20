India's One-Day Coronavirus Cases Below 50,000 For First Time In Nearly 3 Months: 10 Points

India's COVID-19 tally neared the 76 lakh mark as the country reported less than 50,000 fresh coronavirus cases in a day for the first time since July end, government data showed on October 20.

A spike of 46,790 fresh cases in the last 24 hours took the country's COVID tally to 75,97,063 on October 20. The last time fresh COVID cases were less than 50,000 was on July 23, when the country added 45,720 cases. The downward trend in India's daily Covid cases continues days after the government said India has crossed its coronavirus peak. One-day recoveries increased to 69,720 bringing down the total active cases to 7.5 lakh. Over 67.3 lakh people have recovered from COVID-19 till now, pushing the country's recovery rate to 88.6 per cent. The country's daily positivity rate - percentage of people who test positive for the virus against those who have been tested - reduced to 4.4 per cent. 10.3 lakh samples for COVID-19 were tested in the last 24 hours, with a total 9.6 crore tests conducted since January, when India reported its first Coronavirus infection. India recorded 587 COVID-related deaths, taking the total number of fatalities to 1,15,197. Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, which have been the most affected by the coronavirus pandemic, have seen a decline in the number of Covid-19 cases since the last one month. The World Health Organization has cautioned against any relaxation of response actions following the decline in COVID-19 cases in the Southeast Asia Region recently. The WHO has said that the pandemic continues unabated and our response only needs to be strengthened further to curtail virus transmission. Meanwhile, the Calcutta High Court has said that "Durga puja pandals will be no-entry zones for visitors". Only organisers will be allowed inside the pandals, the court said, restricting the number to 25 for big pandals and 15 for the smaller ones in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

Globally, the deadly virus has infected over 4.03 crore people and claimed 11,17,470 lives, according to Johns Hopkins University. The worldwide recoveries have crossed 2.76 crore.



Also Read: India Fourth Most Powerful Country In Asia, China Closing In As Lead: Asia Power Index 2020