India's Coronavirus Tally Tops 75.5 Lakh With 55,722 New Cases In A Day: 10 Points

India reported a daily spike of 55,722 fresh coronavirus infections in 24 hours, taking the country's tally to 75.5 lakh, the Health Ministry data showed on October 19. The total number of cases in the country now stands at 75,50,273.

India reported 579 deaths linked to the COVID-19 in the last 24 hours taking the total number of fatalities to 1,14,610. The number of active cases remained below eight lakh for the third consecutive day at 7.72 lakh. Over 66.6 lakh people have recovered from the deadly virus in India. India currently has a fatality rate of 1.53 per cent due to coronavirus. The government has said more than 70 per cent of the people recover from COVID-19 with mild or very mild symptoms. "Such cases may not even require admission to COVID-19 blocks or dedicated hospitals," the Health Ministry said. India has crossed the coronavirus peak, a government-appointed committee has said. It has predicted that the epidemic could be brought under control by early next year if all measures are in place. "But, the onset of winter and upcoming festivals may increase susceptibility to the infection and laxity at this point can again lead to a spike by as much as "up to 26 lakh cases within a month". Only 30 per cent of the population has developed immunity so far," the committee said. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, a total of 9,50,83,976 samples were tested for COVID19 up to 18th October. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28 and crossed 70 lakh on October 11. As many as 22 states and Union Territories, including Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Bihar, Jharkhand, Punjab, Arunachal Pradesh and Chandigarh, have less than 20,000 active cases.

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 39.8 million, while the deaths have soared to more than 1,112,530, according to the Johns Hopkins University.



