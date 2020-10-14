63,509 New Coronavirus Cases In India In 24 Hours, Tally Touches 72.3 Lakh: 10 Points

India's coronavirus tally has jumped to 72.39 lakh after a fresh spike of 63,509 cases in the last 24 hours, the government data showed on October 14.

The number of deaths stood at 1,10,586 after 730 deaths were registered in a day. About 63 lakh patients in India have recovered so far; with 74,632 recoveries in the last 24 hours. On Tuesday, the country recorded a spike of 55,342 infections, the lowest one-day surge in nearly two months. With 72,39,389 total cases, India is just six lakh cases behind the United States. However, the single-day surge in infections in India, as compared to the last month, has significantly reduced when the country was reporting a spike of over 90,000 cases in a day. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh are the five states which have recorded the highest number of infections so far. With over 15.43 lakh cases, Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state in the country. A vaccine against coronavirus is expected to be available by early next year and there could be vaccines from more than one source, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said on Tuesday. In a warning ahead of festivals and winter months, the government on Tuesday said that the coronavirus "will take advantage of us if we do not follow social distancing norms during the forthcoming holiday season". Nearly 47 per cent of the COVID deaths in the country have been recorded among those aged below 60 years, the Centre said on Tuesday. The coronavirus curve in Assam has begun to flatten, the state government said, pointing to a steep fall in the positivity rate - from over 8 per cent in mid-September to 1.41 per cent. "COVID-19 patients may experience more severe symptoms the second time they are infected," a study published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases has revealed.

Globally, over 3.81 crore cases have been reported so far; 10.86 lakh patients have lost their lives. Over 2.64 crore patients have recovered from the deadly virus so far.



Also Read: India Generated Over 18,000 Tonnes COVID-19 Waste In Four Months: Central Pollution Control Board