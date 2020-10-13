Trending

“India is showing a trend of declining average daily cases over the past 5 weeks,” the health ministry tweeted.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   13 Oct 2020 6:27 AM GMT
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Vinay Prabhakar | Creatives : Vijay S Hegde
55,342 Fresh COVID-19 Cases In India, Lowest In Nearly 2 Months: 10 Points

Image Credit: Livemint

The dip in India's coronavirus cases continues as 55,342 new COVID-19 infections were recorded in the last 24 hours taking the country's Covid tally past 71.75 lakh, data released by Health Ministry showed on October 13.

  1. This is the first time since August 18 that India has reported around 55,000 cases in a day, and second day when the total new infections were under 70,000 since the September surge of around 90,000 cases a day.
  2. "India is showing a trend of declining average daily cases over the past 5 weeks," the health ministry tweeted.
  3. With 77,760 new recoveries, active cases have come down to 8.38 lakh.
  4. The total number of deaths due to the deadly virus increased to 1,09,856 with 706 people succumbing to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.
  5. Nearly 62.2 lakh people have defeated COVID-19 till now, pushing the recovery rate in India to 86.8 per cent.
  6. The Covid death rate in India stands at 1.5 per cent.
  7. India's daily positivity rate stood at 5.2 per cent as the government tested 10.7 lakh people on October 12. A total of 8.8 crore tests have been done till now.
  8. Though Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu continue to dominate the list of states with maximum daily cases, their daily caseload has come down significantly with the exception of West Bengal. Together these states account for 52.5 per cent of all cases in the country.
  9. Maximum deaths were reported from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh, which together accounted for nearly 57 per cent of all fatalities.
  10. India is almost 6 lakh cases short of crossing the Covid tally in the US - worst Covid-hit country.

Meanwhile, the global infection tally has surpassed 37 million and India is only second to the United States, which has 7,804,047 confirmed cases.

