India's COVID Tally Crosses 71 Lakh-Mark, 66,732 Fresh Cases In 24 Hours: 10 Points

India recorded less than 70,000 fresh coronavirus cases for the first time since September 1. With 66,732 new cases, the country's COVID tally crossed the 71.2-lakh mark, data by the Health Ministry showed on October 12.

Though India has added almost 10 lakh cases in the last 15 days, the country's 24-hour numbers have reduced to an average of 60,000-70,000 from the 90,000 figure in mid-September. With 71,559 recoveries, active COVID cases in the country have reduced to 8.61 lakh. This is the fourth straight day that the active coronavirus cases are less than 9 lakh. Almost 61.5 lakh people have recovered from COVID-19 till now. The country crossed a "landmark milestone" on October 11, as data showed 60 lakh recoveries from the deadly virus. The total number of deaths due to COVID increased to 1,09,150 with 816 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours. Maximum deaths were reported from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh, which together accounted for nearly 64 per cent of all fatalities. Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state, with almost 11,000 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, followed by Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. The country's daily positivity rate stands at 6.7 per cent. According to ICMR, a cumulative total of 8,68,77,242 samples have been tested till October 10 with 10,78,544 samples being tested on Saturday. Health experts have warned that upcoming winter season together with festival-related activities could result in a spike in COVID cases across the country. Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on October 11 said: "There is no need to congregate in large numbers to prove your faith or your religion... You can pray to your gods at your homes. I would suggest that all of you celebrate festivals with your families." India's coronavirus cases spiked from 10 lakh to 20 lakh in 21 days. Then it took 16 more days to reach 30 lakh, 13 days more to cross the 40-lakh mark and 11 days to surpass 50 lakh. The cases increased from 50 lakh to 60 lakh in 12 days.

The global coronavirus count crossed 3.73 crores and the death toll rose to 10,75,779, according to Johns Hopkins University.

