India's COVID Tally Surpasses 66.85 Lakh; 61,267 Fresh Cases In 24 Hours: 10 Points

India reported a sharp decrease in fresh COVID cases in the last 24 hours, as the country added 61,267 fresh cases of the deadly virus. With this, the COVID tally in India has crossed 66.85 lakh with 1,03,569 fatalities, including 884 in 24 hours.
- According to the Johns Hopkins University, there has been a slight drop in India's 7-day-average of new cases confirmed each day.
- The country now has 9,19,023 active COVID-19 cases and over 56.6 lakh recoveries with 75,787 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours.
- India's daily positivity rate has dipped to 5.6 per cent with an increase in testing.
- The country tested 10,89,403 samples for COVID-19 on October 5. A total of 8.1 crore samples have been tested in the country till now, ICMR said.
- For a few weeks now, India's fatality rate has been around the 1.5 per cent mark while its recovery rate has remained above 80 per cent since September 20.
- India added at least 23 lakh fresh coronavirus cases or 40 per cent of the country's current COVID-19 tally in September alone.
- September witnessed one-third of the COVID-related deaths reported since the outbreak of the pandemic
- India is in the third spot in terms of deaths globally after the US and Brazil, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
- Meanwhile, US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on October 5 said that COVID-19 can spread through virus lingering in the air, sometimes for hours.
- The ministry of education on Monday released SOPs for reopening schools from October 15. According to the guidelines, students can come to schools on a voluntary basis and only after written consent from parents.
