India's COVID Deaths Cross 1-Lakh Mark, Tally Crosses 64.7 Lakh: 10 Points

Over one lakh people have died due to COVID-19 in India since the outbreak of the deadly virus in the country. India recorded 1,069 deaths and the total caseload crossed 64.7 lakh with 79,476 new cases, data released by the Health Ministry on October 3 showed.
- India now has over 54 lakh recoveries with 75,628 recoveries recorded in the last 24 hours, Health Ministry data shows.
- The country added 23 lakh fresh coronavirus cases or 40 per cent of the country's COVID tally in September alone.
- September also saw one-third of the Covid-related deaths reported since the pandemic began. As per data, the country has been reporting more than 1,000 fatalities everyday for the past month, except on September 28.
- India's overall Covid-related deaths stand at 1,00,842 with a fatality rate of 1.5 per cent.
- Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal reported the highest deaths in the last 24 hours accounting for 67 per cent of all deaths.
- With 54,27,706 Covid recoveries, India is in the number one position followed by Brazil and the US. The country has a recovery rate of 83.8 per cent.
- According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 7,78,50,403 samples were tested up to October 2. Of these, 11,32,675 samples were tested on Friday.
- At least 77 per cent of the active coronavirus cases have been reported from 10 states and UTs. Active cases contribute 14.74 per cent to the total caseload of the country.
- Maharashtra, one of the worst-affected states with 14 lakh cases, accounted for 20 per cent of the new daily cases, followed by Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.
The health ministry had on Saturday said that about 10 lakh people recovered from coronavirus in just 12 days.According to the John Hopkins figures, more than 1,026,600 people have succumbed the deadly Coronavirus across the world, while the number of global infection stands at 34,495,372.
