COVID Deaths In India Near 1 Lakh; 81,484 Cases In 24 Hours: 10 Points

India recorded 81,484 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, government data showed on October 2. At least 1,095 deaths linked to the virus were reported in the same period.

The total number of cases in India is nearing the 64 lakh-mark and the fatalities due to the deadly virus are nearing the one lakh mark. There are over 9.4 lakh active cases in the country. Maharashtra remains the worst hit state with over 14 lakh cases so far, of which over 37,000 succumbed to the virus and nearly 2.6 lakh are active cases. The past 24 hours also saw 78,877 people discharged after treatment for the virus, taking the total number of recoveries past 53 lakh. India remains the second worst-hit country in the world, but is now less than 10 lakh cases behind the United States. India has recorded, on average, over 82,000 cases per day in the last week, the highest in that period was 88,600 recorded on September 2. The fatality rate in India is 1.56 per cent, which is among the lowest in the world. However, medical experts have raised concerns over these figures and suggested the actual death count is likely higher. The national recovery rate is now at 83.7 per cent. A sero-prevalence survey in Mumbai, showed that COVID-19 antibodies from samples from the city's slums had decreased by 12 per cent. The latest survey showed that "sero-prevalence" in slums was 45 per cent, compared to 57 per cent in the first that was conducted in July. It reveals that the infection spread in slums may have reduced down, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are the next worst-affected states, reporting over 22,500 new cases between them in the past 24 hours. Coronavirus super-spreaders were behind the explosion of COVID-19 cases in India, researchers said on Wednesday in a study published by the journal Science.

The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 34,464,117. While 25,647,737 have recovered, 1,027,040 have died so far. The United States, the worst-hit country, has 7,494,284 cases.

