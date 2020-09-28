Trending

India Coronavirus Tally Crosses 60 Lakh With 82,170 New Cases; 1,039 Fatalities: 10 Points

The overall recovery rate has inched up to 82.58 per cent and the national mortality rate stands at 1.57 per cent.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   28 Sep 2020 5:28 AM GMT
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Sumanti Sen | Creatives : Rajath Arkasali Arkasali
India Coronavirus Tally Crosses 60 Lakh With 82,170 New Cases; 1,039 Fatalities: 10 Points

Image Credit: NDTV

India's Coronavirus tally has surpassed the 60-lakh mark with a spike of 82,170 fresh cases and 1,039 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry data released on September 28.

  1. At least 74,893 people recovered from the deadly virus taking the total number of recoveries past the 50 lakh mark.
  2. A total of 95,542 people have lost their lives to COVID-19 till now. More than 1,000 people a day have died due to the deadly virus since September 2. The country now has 9.62 lakh active cases.
  3. With 60,74,703 total cases of coronavirus, India is the second worst-hit country by the pandemic, second only to the United States which has more than 71 lakh cases.
  4. The positivity rate has doubled to 11.58 per cent. The Health Ministry conducted 7,09,394 COVID tests in the last 24 hours. Till now, the country has conducted more than 7 crore tests (7,19,67,230).
  5. The overall recovery rate has inched up to 82.58 per cent and the national mortality rate stands at 1.57 per cent.
  6. Kerala and the four worst-hit states of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu reported the highest one-day spike in the past 24 hours. Together these five states reported 58 per cent of all new infections.
  7. While Maharashtra recorded 18,056 new cases in the last 24 hours, Karnataka and Kerala reported more than 9,000 and 7,000 cases for a second day. Andhra Pradesh's new cases fell marginally to 6,923, and Tamil Nadu's stood at 5,791.
  8. The last 10 lakh infections have been reported in just 12 days.
  9. India also took just 11 days to report the last 10 lakh recoveries.

  10. Commenting on the cases of re-infection, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said that the Indian population is still far from achieving herd immunity against COVID-19 as shown by ICMR's second Sero Survey.

Also Read: 85,362 Fresh Coronavirus Cases In 24 Hours In India, Tally Crosses 59 Lakh: 10 Points

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Navya Singh

Navya Singh

Trending News Editor

Navya writes and speaks about matters that often do not come out or doesn’t see daylight. Defense and economy of the country is of special interest to her and a lot of her content revolves around that.

Sumanti Sen

Sumanti Sen

Digital Journalist

Sumanti Sen is an English Literature graduate who believes "there's just one kind of folks. Folks.".

Rajath Arkasali Arkasali

Rajath Arkasali Arkasali

contributor

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian