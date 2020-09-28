India Coronavirus Tally Crosses 60 Lakh With 82,170 New Cases; 1,039 Fatalities: 10 Points

India's Coronavirus tally has surpassed the 60-lakh mark with a spike of 82,170 fresh cases and 1,039 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry data released on September 28.
- At least 74,893 people recovered from the deadly virus taking the total number of recoveries past the 50 lakh mark.
- A total of 95,542 people have lost their lives to COVID-19 till now. More than 1,000 people a day have died due to the deadly virus since September 2. The country now has 9.62 lakh active cases.
- With 60,74,703 total cases of coronavirus, India is the second worst-hit country by the pandemic, second only to the United States which has more than 71 lakh cases.
- The positivity rate has doubled to 11.58 per cent. The Health Ministry conducted 7,09,394 COVID tests in the last 24 hours. Till now, the country has conducted more than 7 crore tests (7,19,67,230).
- The overall recovery rate has inched up to 82.58 per cent and the national mortality rate stands at 1.57 per cent.
- Kerala and the four worst-hit states of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu reported the highest one-day spike in the past 24 hours. Together these five states reported 58 per cent of all new infections.
- While Maharashtra recorded 18,056 new cases in the last 24 hours, Karnataka and Kerala reported more than 9,000 and 7,000 cases for a second day. Andhra Pradesh's new cases fell marginally to 6,923, and Tamil Nadu's stood at 5,791.
- The last 10 lakh infections have been reported in just 12 days.
- India also took just 11 days to report the last 10 lakh recoveries.
Commenting on the cases of re-infection, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said that the Indian population is still far from achieving herd immunity against COVID-19 as shown by ICMR's second Sero Survey.
