85,362 Fresh Coronavirus Cases In 24 Hours In India, Tally Crosses 59 Lakh: 10 Points

Over 85,000 fresh Coronavirus cases were reported across the country in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in India past the 59 lakh-mark.

Over 1,000 deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours, pushing the total number of deaths recorded past 93,000. The number of recoveries reported in the past 24 hours is nearly 93,000, taking the total number of recovered people past 48 lakh. Around 13.4 lakh Covid tests were conducted in the past 24 hours in the second worst hit nation in the world by the deadly virus. The total number of Coronavirus cases in India now stand at 59,03,932. Of these, 93,379 are deaths linked to the virus and 9,60,969 are active cases. The national daily positivity rate is 6.3 per cent. The national mortality rate has remained at 1.5 per cent and the recovery rate has inched up to 82 per cent. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh are the five worst-affected states in the country. Together these states reported around 51 per cent of all new cases. On Friday the Election Commission announced poll dates for the Bihar Assembly election, the first large-scale voting exercise to be held in the world amid the pandemic. The coronavirus lockdown has caused malnutrition to increase by two per cent among children in Maharashtra's Palghar district. The five states reporting the most number of deaths in the past 24 hours are Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Punjab. A single dose of Johnson & Johnson's experimental COVID-19 vaccine produced a strong immune response against coronavirus in an early-to-mid stage clinical trial, according to results published on Friday.

Globally, as many as 32,475,585 people have been infected while 987,754 have lost their lives to the deadly virus. At least 22,377,620 people have recovered so far across the world.

India continues to remain the second worst-hit country after the United States, but has topped the global chart in terms of recoveries.

