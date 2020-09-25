86,052 Fresh COVID Cases In India In One Day, Tally Crosses 58 Lakh: 10 Points

Over 15 lakh Covid tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests conducted since the outbreak of the deadly pandemic closer to the seven crore-mark.

86,052 new cases and 1,141 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours in India. The coronavirus tally in India has crossed the 58 lakh mark, of which 9.7 lakh are active cases and nearly 92,000 are deaths linked to the deadly virus. In the last 24 hours over 80,000 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country, taking the total number of recoveries past 47.5 lakh. Nearly 22 lakh fresh cases have been recorded from across the country so far this month. In that same time around 19.8 lakh people have recovered. Around 27,800 people have succumbed to the virus this month alone. India has 58.18 lakh coronavirus cases so far, of which 92,290 are deaths and 9.7 lakh are active cases. Only the United States, with nearly 40.6 lakh, has more active infections than India. India leads the world in Covid recoveries, with 47.56 lakh people discharged after treatment. The recovery rate in India is 81.74 per cent, according to government data. The mortality rate remains below 1.6 per cent and the positivity rate stands at 5.76 per cent. The Union Health Ministry said that 75 per cent of all fresh cases in India were concentrated in 10 states or union territories. Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state with close to 13 lakh confirmed cases. On Thursday Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the national capital had seen off a second wave of Covid infections.

Globally, the novel coronavirus has infected over 3.17 crore people and claimed 9,75,038 lives, according to Johns Hopkins University. The number of worldwide recoveries is more than 2.18 crore.

