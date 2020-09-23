COVID Tally In India Crosses 56 Lakh Mark With 83,527 Fresh Cases: 10 Points

India reported 83,527 fresh COVID cases in the last 24 hours taking the country's coronavirus tally past the 56-lakh mark, shows the Health Ministry's data. The country also reported 1,085 deaths in a single day.

89,746 people recovered from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, pushing the total number of recoveries to 45,87,613. The recovery rate in the country has crossed 81 per cent. The number of recoveries in India remained more than the number of new infections for the fifth consecutive day. A total of 90,020 people have succumbed to the deadly virus so far. The country's fatality rate stands at 1.59 per cent. The country now has 9.68 lakh active cases of coronavirus, which account for less than 17 per cent of all cases. Positivity rate in the country stands at 8.02 per cent. India's testing capacity has also increased to over 12 lakh tests a day. Till now, more than 6.5 crore tests have been conducted across the country. India has been recording the highest number of fresh cases in the world since August. In September alone, India recorded an average of 90,000 cases per day until recently. With stubble burning expected to begin in some agricultural states of north India, Sanjeev Nagpal, an advisor to the Union and the Punjab government on the crop residue management has said it could worsen the coronavirus crisis. "Carbon Monoxide and Methane could give rise to severe respiratory problems, which will further worsen the COVID-19 situation," he said. States of Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, both have reported a sharp spike in COVID cases and have imposed restrictions on people's movement across districts till the end of this month. While schools across the country are permitted to partially reopen for students of Class 9 to 12 from today, only a few states decided to go ahead with the decision, including Andhra Pradesh - the second worst-hit state in the country. Maharashtra remains the worst hit by the pandemic, with over 12.42 lakh COVID -19 cases, including 33,015 deaths, followed by Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh.

Global coronavirus infections have jumped past 3.1 crores. India is the country with the second-highest coronavirus caseload, accounting for 19 per cent of all cases across the world.

