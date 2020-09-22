Record 1.01 Lakh Single-Day Recoveries As COVID Tally Crosses 55-Lakh Mark In India: 10 Points

At least 1,01,468 COVID-19 patients have recovered in India in the last 24 hours, the health ministry data shows. The country's coronavirus tally crossed the 55-lakh mark with a spike of 75,083 cases. The country has recorded 55, 62,664 COVID-19 cases since the outbreak of the virus in January this year.

This is the fourth straight day when the number of daily recoveries is higher than the daily cases. With nearly 45 lakh people having defeated COVID-19, the overall recovery rate in India has increased to 80.86 per cent. The active cases in the last 24-hours reduced to 9,75,861 and now account for 17.54 per cent of all cases. At least 1,053 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll due to the virus to 88,935. The country's fatality rate stands at 1.59 per cent. Positivity rate in the country stands at 8.02 per cent as 9,33,185 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, Health Ministry data shows. Some 6.5 crore tests (6,53,25,779) have been conducted till now. India is the second nation in the world worst hit by the pandemic after the USA and accounts for 19 per cent of global Covid cases. India has recorded 19,41,238 lakh new coronavirus cases with 17,23,066 recoveries and 24,466 deaths in September alone. The country has been recording the highest number of new cases in the world since August. The phase-III human clinical trial of the Covid-19 vaccine being developed by Oxford University, and manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII), began at Sassoon General Hospital in Pune on September 21. The Lok Sabha on Monday passed a legislation that provides for up to seven years in jail for those attacking healthcare workers fighting the coronavirus or during any situation similar to the ongoing pandemic.

The novel coronavirus has infected over 3.12 crore people and claimed 9,63,000 lives across the world, according to Johns Hopkins University. The number of worldwide recoveries is more than 2.1 crore.

Also Read: Health Ministry Received Rs 893.93 Cr From PM-CARES For 50,000 Make In India Ventilators