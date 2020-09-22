Record 1.01 Lakh Single-Day Recoveries As COVID Tally Crosses 55-Lakh Mark In India: 10 Points

Navya Singh
At least 1,01,468 COVID-19 patients have recovered in India in the last 24 hours, the health ministry data shows. The country's coronavirus tally crossed the 55-lakh mark with a spike of 75,083 cases. The country has recorded 55, 62,664 COVID-19 cases since the outbreak of the virus in January this year.
The Lok Sabha on Monday passed a legislation that provides for up to seven years in jail for those attacking healthcare workers fighting the coronavirus or during any situation similar to the ongoing pandemic.
The novel coronavirus has infected over 3.12 crore people and claimed 9,63,000 lives across the world, according to Johns Hopkins University. The number of worldwide recoveries is more than 2.1 crore.
