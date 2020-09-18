96,424 Fresh Coronavirus Cases, Tally Crosses 52 Lakh Mark: 10 Points

Navya Singh
Navya writes and speaks about matters that often do not come out or doesn’t see daylight. Defense and economy of the country is of special interest to her and a lot of her content revolves around that.
India added 96,424 coronavirus infections in 24 hours, taking its tally past the 52-lakh mark, the Health Ministry data showed on September 18.
Close to half or 48.45% of the active cases of Covid-19 are concentrated in three states of Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.
On Friday, Andhra Pradesh became the second state after Maharashtra to report over six lakh cases.
Meanwhile, the total number of global coronavirus cases has crossed the 30 million mark, while the deaths have soared to 944,604. The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 6,674,070 and 197,615, respectively.
