96,424 Fresh Coronavirus Cases, Tally Crosses 52 Lakh Mark: 10 Points

India added 96,424 coronavirus infections in 24 hours, taking its tally past the 52-lakh mark, the Health Ministry data showed on September 18.

The total number of cases in the country now stand at 52,14,678. Of these 10,17,754 are active cases. India reported 1,174 deaths linked to the deadly virus, taking the total number of fatalities to 87,372. About 41 lakh patients have recovered from the virus in the country, pushing the recovery rate to 79.86 per cent. "There are 13 states and UTs that even today have less than 5,000 active cases," Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. Close to half or 48.45% of the active cases of Covid-19 are concentrated in three states of Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. Meanwhile, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Friday said that 6,15,72,343 samples have been tested so far in country for Coronavirus. Of these, 10,06,615 samples were tested on Thursday. India's coronavirus mortality rate at 1.64 per cent is lowest in the world and the government is making efforts to reduce it down to less than 1 per cent, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on September 17. While the total cases may have crossed 50 million, active cases are less than 20 per cent, the minister said. India has recorded more than 82,000 recoveries for three days in a row and the recovered cases exceed active ones by more than 3 million. On Friday, Andhra Pradesh became the second state after Maharashtra to report over six lakh cases.

Meanwhile, the total number of global coronavirus cases has crossed the 30 million mark, while the deaths have soared to 944,604. The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 6,674,070 and 197,615, respectively.

