95,735 Coronavirus Cases, 1,172 Deaths In Biggest Single Day Spike In India: 10 Points

Navya Singh
India added a record spike of 95,735 coronavirus infections in 24 hours taking the tally to over 44.65 lakh.The country also recorded the highest deaths in a day with 1,172 fatalities.
The daily positivity rate in the country stands at 8.4 per cent - an increase from Wednesday's 7.7 per cent.
India has been reporting the highest number of daily coronavirus cases in the world for nearly a month, according to the World Health Organization.
