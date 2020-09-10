95,735 Coronavirus Cases, 1,172 Deaths In Biggest Single Day Spike In India: 10 Points

India added a record spike of 95,735 coronavirus infections in 24 hours taking the tally to over 44.65 lakh.The country also recorded the highest deaths in a day with 1,172 fatalities.

The last highest spike was on September 8 when India recorded 90,802 cases. The highest deaths were recorded on September 9 with 1,133 fatalities. There have been 72,939 recoveries in the last 24 hours, pushing the total recoveries to 34,71,783. There are over 9.19 lakh active cases in the country. According to the Union Health Ministry, the deadly virus has infected 44,65,864 people in India so far and claimed 75,062 lives. The fatality rate in the country has improved to 1.68 per cent. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has said that total number of samples tested up to September 9 is 5,29,34, 433 including 11, 29,756 samples tested on Wednesday. Five states have contributed 61 per cent of the total active cases. Of the fresh infection reported yesterday, Maharashtra contributed more than 20,000 cases and Andhra Pradesh more than 10,000 cases. Delhi on Wednesday logged its highest ever single-day spike of 4,093 cases, taking the tally to over 200,000. The daily positivity rate in the country stands at 8.4 per cent - an increase from Wednesday's 7.7 per cent.

India has been reporting the highest number of daily coronavirus cases in the world for nearly a month, according to the World Health Organization.

