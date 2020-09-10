Trending

95,735 Coronavirus Cases, 1,172 Deaths In Biggest Single Day Spike In India: 10 Points

There have been 72,939 recoveries in the last 24 hours, pushing the total recoveries to 34,71,783.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   10 Sep 2020 5:31 AM GMT
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Rajath Arkasali Arkasali
95,735 Coronavirus Cases, 1,172 Deaths In Biggest Single Day Spike In India: 10 Points

India added a record spike of 95,735 coronavirus infections in 24 hours taking the tally to over 44.65 lakh.The country also recorded the highest deaths in a day with 1,172 fatalities.

  1. The last highest spike was on September 8 when India recorded 90,802 cases. The highest deaths were recorded on September 9 with 1,133 fatalities.
  2. There have been 72,939 recoveries in the last 24 hours, pushing the total recoveries to 34,71,783.
  3. There are over 9.19 lakh active cases in the country.
  4. According to the Union Health Ministry, the deadly virus has infected 44,65,864 people in India so far and claimed 75,062 lives.
  5. The fatality rate in the country has improved to 1.68 per cent.
  6. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has said that total number of samples tested up to September 9 is 5,29,34, 433 including 11, 29,756 samples tested on Wednesday.
  7. Five states have contributed 61 per cent of the total active cases.
  8. Of the fresh infection reported yesterday, Maharashtra contributed more than 20,000 cases and Andhra Pradesh more than 10,000 cases.
  9. Delhi on Wednesday logged its highest ever single-day spike of 4,093 cases, taking the tally to over 200,000.

  10. The daily positivity rate in the country stands at 8.4 per cent - an increase from Wednesday's 7.7 per cent.

India has been reporting the highest number of daily coronavirus cases in the world for nearly a month, according to the World Health Organization.

Also Read: AstraZeneca Pauses Oxford COVID-19 Vaccine Trial After Volunteer's Unexplained Illness

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Navya Singh

Navya Singh

Trending News Editor

"Writing and speaking about the matters where they don't shed light, I'm always on my toes to bring out the untold, unheard stories from the background of Economy and Defense."

Prateek Gautam

Prateek Gautam

Digital Editor

I'm a free soul with the firm belief that journalism, apart from politics, should stand for social cause and environment.

Rajath Arkasali Arkasali

Rajath Arkasali Arkasali

contributor

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian