India Records Over 76,000 COVID-19 Cases, 1,021 Deaths In 24 Hours: 10 Points

India on August 29 recorded at least 76,472 new coronavirus cases and 1,021 fatalities in the last 24 hours, according to Union Health Ministry data.

Country's COVID-19 tally crossed 34 lakh-mark with Maharashtra recording the highest number of cases. The total cases of coronavirus infections stand at 34,63,973 while the death toll climbed to 62,550. India's COVID-19 death toll surged to the third highest in the world after overtaking Mexico on Friday. At least 26,48,999 people have recovered from the deadly virus, according to the health ministry. The COVID-19 recovery rate in the country has improved to 76.28 per cent, but Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said that the pandemic should not be taken lightly. The number of active cases in India stand at 7,52,424. This is the third consecutive day when over 70,000 cases have been recorded in India. Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 tests conducted in the country are nearing the four crore mark. India tested more than nine lakh samples for the second consecutive day, the health ministry said. For most of August, India has been reporting the highest number of new cases in the world.

The number of global coronavirus cases has topped 24.6 million, while the deaths have increased to over 835,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

