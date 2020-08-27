Over 75,000 Coronavirus Cases In Biggest Single Day Spike In India: 10 Points

India reported 75,760 cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, marking the biggest daily spike in the country. The fresh cases of the deadly virus have pushed the country's coronavirus tally to over 33.1 lakh cases.

At least 25,23,771 patients have recovered from the infection in the country, taking the recovery rate to 76.24 per cent. The number of active cases in the country stand at 7,25,991. The country recorded 1,023 fatalities in the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll due to the deadly virus to 60,472. The total number of Covid-19 recoveries in India exceeds the active cases of the infection by 3.5 times. The record high recoveries have ensured that the number of active cases of Covid-19 comprises only 21.87 per cent of the total cases. Maharashtra remains the worst-hit state in the country, accounting for 7,18,711 cases, followed by Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. India is the country with the third-highest coronavirus caseload in the world after the United States and Brazil. The Phase II human clinical trial of the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine candidate started in Pune on August 26. COVID-19 can affect almost all organs, not just the lungs, experts at the All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) said on Wednesday. Over 3.85 crore samples have been tested for COVID-19 in India so far.

The coronavirus pandemic has claimed over 8.25 lakh lives across the world since its outbreak in China's Wuhan in December last year. Over 2.41 crore people have been infected with the deadly virus.

Also Read: Corona Warrior: Siliguri's First Woman Toto Driver Offers Free Rides To COVID Patients