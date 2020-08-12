India Records 60,963 Coronavirus Cases In 24 Hours, Recovery Rate Touches 70%: 10 Points

India logged 60,963 fresh cases of coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours on August 12. The county's death toll has also gone up to 46,091 after 834 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The total number of cases in the country has now touched 23,29,638 with 46,091 deaths. A total of 16,39,599 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the deadly virus, pushing the recovery rate to 70.37 per cent.

The country's COVID-19 mortality rate dropped below 2 per cent for the first time since the first lockdown. There have been 633,650 cases in the last 12 days and at least 58,000 cases on an average over the past week every day, the highest in the world. There are 6,43,948 active cases of coronavirus in the country presently which comprise 28.21 per cent of the total caseload in the country. The gap between the active and recovered cases is now 995,651. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged the chief ministers of 10 hardest-hit states in the country to focus on containment and surveillance, tracking and testing of close contacts of any infected person within 72 hours, and ramping up testing. "The TEST, TRACK, TREAT strategy showing desired result- early identification and prompt isolation/hospitalisation aiding exponential growth in recoveries," the ministry said. According to the ICMR, a total of 2,60,15,297 samples have been tested up to August 11 with 7,33,449 samples being tested on August 11. Five most affected Indian states by total tally of cases are Maharashtra (535,601), Tamil Nadu (308,649), Andhra Pradesh (244,549;), Karnataka (182,354), and Delhi (147,391).

As many as 20,403,255 people globally have been diagnosed with the deadly virus. While more than 13,286,580 have recovered, 742,018 have succumbed to COVID-19.

In a significant development, Russia on August declared itself the first country to approve a coronavirus vaccine with President Vladimir Putin saying one of his daughters received a shot of the vaccine.

