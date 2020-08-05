India's Coronavirus Tally Crosses 19 Lakh With Over 52,000 Fresh Infections In 24 Hours: 10 Points

India has surpassed 19 lakh-mark on coronavirus tally after 52,509 people tested positive in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on August 5

Nearly 12.82 lakh patients in the country have recovered so far, 39,795 have died so far. The recovery rate stood at 67.19 per cent this morning In the last 24 hours, 857 deaths were reported. The positivity rate stood at 8.47 per cent. The fatality rate stands at 2.09%. Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases, followed by Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh. India is the third worst-hit countries after the United States and Brazil . The UN health agency has warned that the coronavirus pandemic would be lengthy and could lead to "response fatigue", as India and the Philippines reported a record rise in new cases. India has been reporting over 50,000 new COVID cases each day over the last week. India tested over 6.19 lakh samples on Tuesday, says the Indian Council of Medical Research. There are 917 labs in the government sector and 439 labs in the private sector for conducting COVID-19 tests.

The global toll rose to 6,99,134 on August 5 with the United States adding 1,302 more fatalities to the tally, according to the Johns Hopkins University. The global coronavirus count surpassed 1.84 crore. As many as 1.10 crore people have recovered across the world.

