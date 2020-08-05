India's Coronavirus Tally Crosses 19 Lakh With Over 52,000 Fresh Infections In 24 Hours: 10 Points

Navya Singh
"Writing and speaking about the matters where they don't shed light, I'm always on my toes to bring out the untold, unheard stories from the background of Economy and Defense."
India has surpassed 19 lakh-mark on coronavirus tally after 52,509 people tested positive in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on August 5
The global toll rose to 6,99,134 on August 5 with the United States adding 1,302 more fatalities to the tally, according to the Johns Hopkins University. The global coronavirus count surpassed 1.84 crore. As many as 1.10 crore people have recovered across the world.
