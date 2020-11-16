India Records 30,548 Fresh Coronavirus Infections In 24 Hours, Lowest In 4 Months: 10 Points

India added the lowest daily cases in four months with 30,548 fresh Coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, data from the Union Health Ministry showed on November 16.

India now has over 88.45 lakh total COVID-19 cases so far, with 1.3 lakh deaths related to the deadly virus. At least 435 people lost their lives due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll up to 130,070. At least 8,249,579 patients have been discharged from the hospitals so far, data from the health ministry showed. On Monday morning, the ministry said that India continues to have one of the lowest cases per million population globally. "Fifteen states and union territories have cases per million lower than the national average," it tweeted. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 12,56,98,525 samples have been tested for COVID till November 15. Of these 8,61,706 samples were tested yesterday. On Sunday, Union home minister Amit Shah conducted a meeting on Delhi's COVID-19 situation and announced some steps, including making available 300 additional ICU beds, double the number of daily RT-PCR tests and a house-to-house survey in the national capital. The health ministry said that India has been reporting less than 50,000 new daily cases of COVID for over eight days now. The national recovery rate has also improved to 93.09 per cent. As of today, there are 4,65,478 active cases of coronavirus in the country which comprises 5.44 per cent of the total caseload. Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Saturday had informed that all religious places in the state will be allowed to reopen for devotees from November 16.

Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 5.43 crore people and killed more than 13 lakh, according to Johns Hopkins University.

