India's COVID-19 Cases Surpass 48 Lakh Mark, 1,136 New Deaths In One Day: 10 Points

A single-day spike of 92,071 cases has pushed India's coronavirus tally past the 48 lakh mark. The death count has also climbed to 79,722 with 1,136 more fatalities in 24 hours.

37,80,107 patients have recovered from the deadly virus in the country, taking the recovery rate to 77.99 per cent. India's coronavirus recoveries have witnessed a sharp rise - from 50,000 in May to over 36 lakh in September, the ministry of health said. The active number of coronavirus cases stands at 9,86,598. India has been reporting the highest number of daily COVID-19 cases in the world with an average of 90,000 cases per day since September first week. As cases spike in the country, an 18-day monsoon session of the parliament has begun with several precautions, including staggered sittings of both houses and social distancing between MPs. Centre has urged Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh to ensure adequate oxygen availability in all healthcare facilities. Uttar Pradesh has become the first state to conduct 75 lakh covid-19 tests in the country. Delhi recorded 4,235 fresh coronavirus infections on September 13 taking the tally to over 2.18 lakh. Gyms and yoga institutes in Delhi will reopen from today with all coronavirus protocols, including masks and social distancing apart from sanitizing hands. A coronavirus vaccine could be ready by the first quarter of 2021, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said, adding that he would volunteer for receiving the first shot of the vaccine if people have a "trust deficit" on the drug.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has reported a record-breaking number of coronavirus cases worldwide, with at least 3,07,930 cases confirmed in one day, 9.17 lakh people have succumbed to COVID-19 till now.

