With 78,512 New Cases In Last 24 Hours, India's COVID-19 Tally Crosses 36 Lakh Mark: 10 Points

On Sunday, August 30, India reported 78,761 fresh infections, the highest surge since the first case was reported in January, to take COVID tally past 35 lakh.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   31 Aug 2020 6:21 AM GMT
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Abhishek M
Image Credit: OneIndia

India reported 78,512 fresh coronavirus infections on August 31, taking the country's tally to 36,21,245.

  1. At least 971 fatalities due to COVID-19 were reported in the last 24 hours, pushing the overall death count to 64,469.
  2. 27,74,802 patients have recovered from the infection in the country, taking the recovery rate to 76.62 per cent.
  3. There are 7,81,975 active coronavirus cases in the country currently, which account for 21.59 per cent of the total caseload.
  4. On Sunday, August 30, India reported 78,761 fresh infections, the highest surge since the first case was reported in January, to take COVID tally past 35 lakh.
  5. The country has been recording over 75,000 cases for the last four days.
  6. It took India 214 days to cross 36 lakh cases.
  7. The country has registered over five lakh cases in the last one week. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh have been reporting the highest number of cases.
  8. Andhra Pradesh became the second worst-affected state due to COVID-19 in India as it surpassed Tamil Nadu, recording over 4.24 lakh coronavirus cases.
  9. The government on August 29 announced guidelines for the fourth phase of unlocking, allowing metro services to resume from September 7. The Centre also told the states that they cannot impost lockdowns outside containment zones.
  10. India has tested over 4.23 crore samples so far.

