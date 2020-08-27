"Govt's Unpreparedness Alarming": Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi On Vaccine Distribution Strategy

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in his recent attack on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), said that the government lacks a "fair and inclusive COVID vaccine access strategy" to deal with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Congress leader said that the government's "unpreparedness" in dealing with the crisis which has affected over 33 lakh people was alarming.

Rahul Gandhi's recent comments were in response to a tweet he shared on August 14 in which he had asked the government to disclose its strategy for the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine in the country.

The leader had demanded that the government should specifically define an equitable vaccine access policy to ensure its affordability and distribution for the public in the country.

Soon after India crossed the 20 lakh mark in terms of the coronavirus tally, Rahul Gandhi had shared one of his old tweets, stating that he was correct in predicting that the country would surpass the mark before August 10.



On July 17, when India had breached 10 lakh COVID-19 cases, the Congress leader had said that the country would record another 10 lakh fresh infections by August 10.

The Congress leader has time and again attacked the Centre citing news reports, his interactions with experts and observations on the national economy as he repeatedly claims that the government has failed in containing the outbreak of the deadly virus in the country.

The BJP has, however, dismissed all claims by the leader, saying that he has "limited understanding of COVID".

India reported 75,760 fresh cases of COVID-19 on August 27, marking the biggest daily spike in the country. The fresh cases of the deadly virus have pushed the country's coronavirus tally to over 33.1 lakh cases.

