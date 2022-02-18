All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Income Tax Authorities Search Huawei Premises In Delhi, Bengaluru

Image Credit: India TV News, meity.gov.in

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Income Tax Authorities Search Huawei Premises In Delhi, Bengaluru

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

India,  18 Feb 2022 9:59 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

After India banned 54 mobile applications from Chinese origins, officials from the Income Tax authority carried out searches in the Delhi and Bengaluru offices of Chinese Telecom equipment maker Huawei.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

India's income tax officials carried out search operations in several branches of the Chinese Telecom equipment maker Huawei as a part of a tax investigation. The searches were conducted in Huawei's office in New Delhi, Gurugram and the IT capital Bengaluru. The government officials looked at the financial documents, account books, Huawei's Indian businesses, and overseas transactions. Earlier this week, the Indian government had banned 54 mobile applications of Chinese origin.

Previous Searches By Enforcement Directorate

Moreover, the Enforcement Directorate had also carried out searches previously and frozen the assets of Chinese controlled companies and non-banking financial companies providing instant loans to Indians through mobile apps. On the other hand, Huawei said, "We have been informed of the visit of (the) income tax team to our office and also of their meeting with some personnel. Huawei is confident our operations in India are firmly compliant with all laws and regulations. We will approach related government departments for more information and fully cooperate as per the rules and regulations", WION reported.

Increasing Tensions Between India And China

India is home to the world's second-largest market of mobile phone users. Therefore, the government had previously justified the ban on the 54 applications as a threat to the national sovereignty and integrity of the nation. Last year India overlooked Huawei when it named foreign network equipment suppliers allowed to carry out 5G trials. Tensions between the two countries have escalated since the 2020 Galwan Valley clash. Since then, the anti-China sentiment in India has been on the rise, and there have been demands to boycott the goods from neighbouring countries.

Also Read: 'More Than Half MPs With Criminal Charges In LS': Singapore PM's Remarks Spark Outrage

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ratika Rana
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
India 
Chinese Apps 
Huawei 
Search 
Raids 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X