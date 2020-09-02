'China Made Three Attempts To Change Status Quo Along LAC': Indian Foreign Ministry

China has made three attempts to change the status quo along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), said Ministry of External Affairs, India, on September 2, rejecting Beijing's attempt to blame India for the escalating tensions over August 30 and 31.

Indian foreign ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava said: "China engaged in provocative military manoeuvres in the late night of 29 and 30 August in an attempt to change the status quo in the South Bank area of Pangong Lake."

"The Indian Army responded to these provocative actions and took appropriate defensive measures along the LAC in order to safeguard our interests and defend the territorial integrity," the minister said.

"Furthermore, on 31 August, even as the ground commanders of the two sides were in discussions to de-escalate the situation, Chinese troops again engaged in provocative action. Due to the timely defensive action, the Indian side was able to prevent these attempts to unilaterally alter the status quo," he added.

India has taken up the matter of "recent provocative and aggressive actions" with Beijing through diplomatic and military channels, Srivastava said, adding that India has "urged them to discipline and control their front-line troops from undertaking such provocative actions".

China's actions since May along the LAC have been "in clear violation of the bilateral agreements and protocols concluded between the two countries to ensure peace and tranquillity along the border," the minister said.

India was "firmly committed to resolve all outstanding issues along the LAC in the Western Sector through peaceful dialogue," he said. "In this context, we expect the Chinese side to sincerely abide by the understanding reached earlier and earnestly work with India to resolve the situation and restore peace in the border areas."

The developments show that the Indian Army is pushing back the Chinese troops who are seeking to open a new front along the LAC in Ladakh, besides strengthening its positions along heights in the strategic area.

On Tuesday, brigade commanders of the Indian Army and the Chinese People's Liberation Army met in Chushul on the Indian side of the LAC to de-escalate tensions after Chinese troops tried to intrude into Indian territory on the south bank of the Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh.

