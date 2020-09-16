"No Infiltration At Indo-China Border In Last 6 Months": Govt Tells Parliament

In the middle of a stand-off between the Indian and Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control, the government told the parliament that "no infiltration has been reported along the India-China border in the last six months."

The Home Ministry's written reply was to a question from BJP Rajya Sabha member Anil Agrawal, who asked whether cases of infiltration from Pakistan and China had spiked in the last six months and what measures were being taken by the government to tackle it.

Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai listed all the infiltration attempts made by Pakistan, most of which were reported in April. However, commenting on China, he said: "No infiltration has been reported along Indo-China border during last six months".

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, in a statement in the parliament on September 15 said that "China illegally occupies approximately 38,000 sq km in Ladakh."

"In mid-May, the Chinese side made several attempts to transgress the LAC in other parts of the western sector. This included Kongka La, Gogra and north bank of Pangong Lake. While no one should doubt our determination to safeguard our borders, India believes that mutual respect and mutual sensitivity are the basis for peaceful relations with neighbours,"the minister said.



The government has so far not given any evidence or details on Chinese presence near the LAC.

In August, the Defence Ministry had uploaded a document on its website that mentioned "Chinese aggression has been increasing along the LAC and more particularly in Galwan valley since May 5, 2020" and "the Chinese side has transgressed in the areas of Kungrang Nala, Gogra and north bank of Pangong Tso Lake on May 17-18". The document was, however, taken down within two days.

At an all-party meeting held in June on the Indo-China dispute, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said: "Neither has anyone intruded into our territory nor taken over any post. Our forces are doing what they have to do to protect the country, whether it is deployment, action or counter-action. Our patrolling capacity has increased due to newly built infrastructure, especially along LAC."



Later, after criticism, PM Modi's office clarified that there was no Chinese presence on our side of the LAC "pertained to the situation as a consequence of the bravery of our armed forces."

