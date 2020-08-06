Document Accepting Chinese Intrusions Into India Disappears From Defence Ministry's Website

The defence ministry, in a document uploaded on its website, acknowledged that China intruded into Indian territory in eastern Ladakh in early May. The document was available since Tuesday in the website's news section. However, two days after it was uploaded, the page went missing.

"Chinese aggression has been increasing along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and more particularly in Galwan valley since May 5, 2020. The Chinese side has transgressed in the areas of Kungrang Nala, Gogra and north bank of Pangong Tso Lake on May 17-18," the ministry said in the document titled "Chinese Aggression on LAC".

This is the first time any official document had acknowledged what was called "Chinese aggression", since the violent face-off between the two armies on June 15, reported NDTV.

The document mentioned some crucial details including, ground-level interactions that were held between the armed forces of both sides to de-escalate tensions.

"However, a violent face-off incident took place between the two sides on June 15, resulting in casualties on both sides," the document mentioned.

The document further added that a second corps commander level meeting took place on June 22 to discuss the modalities of de-escalation. "While engagement and dialogue at a military and diplomatic level are continuing to arrive at a mutually acceptable consensus, the present standoff is likely to be prolonged," the ministry said.

"The situation in Eastern Ladakh arising from unilateral aggression by China continues to be sensitive and requiring close monitoring and prompt action based on the evolving situation," it added.

However, the document which was available since Tuesday vanished from the website and the link is not working anymore.

On the MoD website, @DefenceMinIndia admits Chinese "transgressions" across the LAC in Galwan, Hot Springs and Pangong.



This disproves PM @narendramodi's 19 June statement: "Na koi ghusa, na koi ghusa hua hai" (Meaning: Nobody has crossed the LAC).



Why did the PM publicly lie? pic.twitter.com/DhpIh0R15w — Ajai Shukla (@ajaishukla) August 6, 2020

Citing the document that has now been taken down, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted today: "Why is the PM lying?"



Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June had said, "Neither has anyone intruded into our territory nor taken over any post. Our forces are doing what they have to do to protect the country, whether it is deployment, action or counter-action. Our patrolling capacity has increased due to newly built infrastructure, especially along LAC,"

The Prime Minister's office later clarifying PM's comment said that there was no Chinese presence on our side of the LAC "pertained to the situation as a consequence of the bravery of our armed forces."

